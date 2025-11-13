Phoebe Litchfield Eyes Future Leadership Role Amid Australia's World Cup Reflection

In the aftermath of Australia's early exit from the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, rising star Phoebe Litchfield expressed her desire to learn from senior team members and possibly take on a leadership role in future competitions. The young batter conveyed her eagerness to embrace the captaincy if given the chance.

Litchfield currently captains the Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League and finds herself guided by the likes of Ash Gardner, Sophie Molineux, and other esteemed team leaders. This guidance, she believes, would be instrumental if she ever assumes the national team's captaincy, as suggested by former skipper Meg Lanning.

With Australia set to host India in an enticing multi-format series, Litchfield is determined to capture a victory against the World Cup winners. The forthcoming games are seen as a crucial opportunity for the Australians to reassess and reignite their competitive spirit.