Gujarat Titans Secure Birla Estates as Principal Sponsor for 2026 IPL

In a strategic move, Gujarat Titans announced Birla Estates as their principal sponsor for the 2026 Indian Premier League. The decision follows a governmental ban on real money gaming that prompted the previous sponsor, Dream11, to downsize operations.

According to KT Jithendran, MD and CEO of Birla Estates, the collaboration symbolizes shared values such as passion and progress, aiming to create a substantial impact both on and off the field. The partnership is expected to connect with millions of fans across India and beyond.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, emphasized that the collaboration with Birla Estates enhances the team's brand portfolio and opens new growth avenues. While the financial details remain confidential, the partnership reflects both entities' commitments to innovation and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)