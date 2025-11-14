Left Menu

Pakistan Ensures Security After Bomb Blasts, Sri Lanka Continues Tour

Following a series of bomb blasts in Islamabad, Pakistan's military forces have been assigned to protect the Sri Lankan cricket team during their tour. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi assured Sri Lankan players of their safety. Engagements between Pakistani and Sri Lankan officials played a crucial role in continuing the tour despite security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:24 IST
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move, Pakistan has entrusted its military forces with the security of the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team, prompted by recent bomb blasts in Islamabad. The decision followed intervention by Army Chief Asim Munir, pivotal in continuing the tour.

PCB Chairman and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the assurance of state-level security, ensured in collaboration with police and rangers. This move came to light after Naqvi met with both Pakistani and Sri Lankan players, emphasizing the visitors' unwavering support for Pakistan cricket.

Naqvi revealed that some Sri Lankan players considered returning home due to security fears after the Islamabad attacks. However, sustained communication between Pakistani and Sri Lankan leadership, including Army Chief Munir's direct discussions with Sri Lankan officials, helped keep the tour on track, a continuation bolstered by talks from Sri Lanka's President with the players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

