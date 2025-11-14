KKR Welcomes Tim Southee as New Bowling Coach

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced the appointment of New Zealand cricket icon Tim Southee as the bowling coach for the forthcoming IPL season. Thanks to a prolific career spanning 107 Tests, 161 ODIs, and 126 T20Is, Southee has amassed 776 wickets.

Having been part of the KKR squad in 2021, 2022, and 2023, Southee expressed his excitement about his new role, saying, 'KKR has always felt like home to me, and it's an honour to return in this new capacity. The franchise is renowned for its culture, dedicated fans, and talented players.'

Venky Mysore, KKR's CEO, expressed confidence that Southee's extensive experience and strategic prowess would significantly benefit their bowling team, highlighting his leadership skills as a perfect match for developing young talent.

