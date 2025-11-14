Left Menu

Peter Moores Named New Head Coach of Trent Rockets Amidst Ownership Shift

Peter Moores has been appointed head coach of the Trent Rockets, following Andy Flower's move to the London Spirit. Moores, a former Nottinghamshire coach, embraces the role amidst new ownership dynamics, aiming to build on the strong foundation laid by Flower and propel the team to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:22 IST
Peter Moores Named New Head Coach of Trent Rockets Amidst Ownership Shift
Peter Moores (Photo: Nottinghamshire Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Friday, the Trent Rockets appointed Peter Moores as their new head coach, replacing Andy Flower, who has transitioned to lead the London Spirit. Moores, previously Flower's assistant, takes charge as part of the team's reshuffled ownership structure spearheaded by Cain and Ares' equity investment earlier this year, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Peter Moores' coaching résumé includes his stint as head coach for Nottinghamshire and his collaboration with franchises in the Big Bash League and Pakistan Super League. Expressing his enthusiasm, Moores stated, "It's a great time to take over the Rockets, and I'm thrilled about the opportunity to steer the team forward, building upon the solid foundations set by Andy Flower."

The Hundred's recent investments and the Rockets' change in ownership bring invigorating prospects. Emphasizing his aspirations, Moores noted his eagerness for the upcoming auction to fortify the squad for long-term success. The Rockets secured the runners-up position in the Men's Hundred 2025, falling short against champions Oval Invincibles. Under Moores, Nottinghamshire clinched the County Championship, marking his unique achievement of winning with three different counties.

Trent Rockets' director of cricket, Mick Newell, praised Moores, stating, "Promoting Peter to men's head coach is well-deserved; he's among the top English head coaches of his era. His profound knowledge of Trent Bridge will greatly enhance his leadership. His winning mindset and record of player development make him ideal to succeed Andy Flower."

TRENDING

1
Slovenia Dominates Day 1 of Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs with Stellar Singles Victories

Slovenia Dominates Day 1 of Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs with Stellar Sing...

 India
2
Messi and Martínez Shine as Argentina Defeats Angola in Historic Match

Messi and Martínez Shine as Argentina Defeats Angola in Historic Match

 Global
3
Mystery Flight Fiasco: Palestinians Stranded in Johannesburg Sparks Global Debate

Mystery Flight Fiasco: Palestinians Stranded in Johannesburg Sparks Global D...

 South Africa
4
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Power Line Shutdown Explained

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Power Line Shutdown Explained

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025