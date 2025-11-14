Peter Moores Named New Head Coach of Trent Rockets Amidst Ownership Shift

On Friday, the Trent Rockets appointed Peter Moores as their new head coach, replacing Andy Flower, who has transitioned to lead the London Spirit. Moores, previously Flower's assistant, takes charge as part of the team's reshuffled ownership structure spearheaded by Cain and Ares' equity investment earlier this year, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Peter Moores' coaching résumé includes his stint as head coach for Nottinghamshire and his collaboration with franchises in the Big Bash League and Pakistan Super League. Expressing his enthusiasm, Moores stated, "It's a great time to take over the Rockets, and I'm thrilled about the opportunity to steer the team forward, building upon the solid foundations set by Andy Flower."

The Hundred's recent investments and the Rockets' change in ownership bring invigorating prospects. Emphasizing his aspirations, Moores noted his eagerness for the upcoming auction to fortify the squad for long-term success. The Rockets secured the runners-up position in the Men's Hundred 2025, falling short against champions Oval Invincibles. Under Moores, Nottinghamshire clinched the County Championship, marking his unique achievement of winning with three different counties.

Trent Rockets' director of cricket, Mick Newell, praised Moores, stating, "Promoting Peter to men's head coach is well-deserved; he's among the top English head coaches of his era. His profound knowledge of Trent Bridge will greatly enhance his leadership. His winning mindset and record of player development make him ideal to succeed Andy Flower."