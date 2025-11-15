Joseph Parker Faces Doping Allegations Amidst Boxing Career

Joseph Parker, a former world heavyweight boxing champion, firmly denies allegations of doping after testing positive for prohibited substances following a recent fight. The test took place on the day he fought and lost against Fabio Wardley, sparking an investigation Parker believes will clear his name.

The New Zealand boxer tested positive for traces of cocaine, according to British media, potentially facing a substantial ban from the sport. Parker took to Instagram to express his disbelief over the adverse result, denying any use of performance-enhancing drugs and affirming his cooperation with the investigation.

Parker, who won the WBO heavyweight title in 2016 and lost it to Anthony Joshua in 2018, remains hopeful. He thanks supporters for their messages, promising to address questions openly once the investigation concludes. Parker previously held the WBO interim heavyweight title after defeating China's Zhang Zhilei.

