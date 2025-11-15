High-Profile IPL Trades: Jadeja, Samson, and More on the Move

In a significant reshuffle, Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson have been traded to new teams as the Indian Premier League's latest edition looms. Jadeja, a CSK stalwart, will now play for Rajasthan Royals at a reduced fee, while Samson trades his Rajasthan Royals jersey for that of the Chennai Super Kings.

The trades come as teams finalize their rosters before the player retention deadline. This high-profile exchange also sees Sam Curran moving from CSK to RR and Mohammed Shami joining Lucknow Super Giants, reshaping the competition's landscape for the 2026 season.

Additional player movements include Arjun Tendulkar transferring to LSG and Nitish Rana joining Delhi Capitals. The transfers, confirmed by IPL officials, feature fee negotiations, emphasizing strategic team-building as franchises gear up for the forthcoming league action.