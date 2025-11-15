Left Menu

High-Profile IPL Trades: Jadeja, Samson, and More on the Move

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson switch teams in a major IPL trade, with Jadeja moving to Rajasthan Royals and Samson to Chennai Super Kings. The trade involves several key players and fee adjustments ahead of the upcoming IPL season, reshaping team dynamics across franchises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:36 IST
Ravindra Jadeja
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffle, Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson have been traded to new teams as the Indian Premier League's latest edition looms. Jadeja, a CSK stalwart, will now play for Rajasthan Royals at a reduced fee, while Samson trades his Rajasthan Royals jersey for that of the Chennai Super Kings.

The trades come as teams finalize their rosters before the player retention deadline. This high-profile exchange also sees Sam Curran moving from CSK to RR and Mohammed Shami joining Lucknow Super Giants, reshaping the competition's landscape for the 2026 season.

Additional player movements include Arjun Tendulkar transferring to LSG and Nitish Rana joining Delhi Capitals. The transfers, confirmed by IPL officials, feature fee negotiations, emphasizing strategic team-building as franchises gear up for the forthcoming league action.

