Perth Ashes Test Setback as Hazlewood Sidelined

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will miss the opening Ashes test against England due to a hamstring strain. Initial scans showed no major damage, but subsequent scans confirmed the injury. This absence, along with captain Pat Cummins, significantly weakens Australia's fast bowling lineup.

Australia's fast bowling lineup faces a major setback as pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the first Ashes test against England, starting next Friday in Perth, due to a hamstring strain.

Initial medical evaluations didn't show significant damage, yet a subsequent scan confirmed the strain. Hazlewood joins skipper Pat Cummins on the list of absentees, marking a significant depletion in Australia's bowling arsenal for the series opener.

Brendan Doggett is expected to make his Ashes test debut amidst this development. Meanwhile, England received a boost with fast bowler Mark Wood being cleared to play in the series opener.

