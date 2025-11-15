Perth Ashes Test Setback as Hazlewood Sidelined

Australia's fast bowling lineup faces a major setback as pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the first Ashes test against England, starting next Friday in Perth, due to a hamstring strain.

Initial medical evaluations didn't show significant damage, yet a subsequent scan confirmed the strain. Hazlewood joins skipper Pat Cummins on the list of absentees, marking a significant depletion in Australia's bowling arsenal for the series opener.

Brendan Doggett is expected to make his Ashes test debut amidst this development. Meanwhile, England received a boost with fast bowler Mark Wood being cleared to play in the series opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)