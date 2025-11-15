Neck Spasm Sidelines Indian Opener Shubman Gill in Test Match

In a surprising turn of events, Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill exited the field due to a neck spasm during the second day of the Test match against South Africa. The young opener was attempting a slog sweep off Simon Harmer when the injury occurred, raising concerns about his ongoing participation in the game.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Gill is being monitored by their medical team, who will make a decision on his return based on his recovery. The incident took place after Gill managed a four off Harmer, but had to retire hurt after facing just three balls.

This abrupt development came in a dramatic 35th over when Washington Sundar was also dismissed moments earlier, leaving India with two quick wickets down and a retired hurt batsman, altering the dynamics of the session significantly.