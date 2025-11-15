Left Menu

Ravindra Jadeja Spins Victory Web Over South Africa

Ravindra Jadeja's four-wicket performance propelled India towards a likely victory against South Africa in the first test at Eden Gardens. His impressive bowling minimized South Africa's chances, who ended day two with just a slim 63-run lead. India also faced challenges with inconsistencies, injuries, and a determined opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:32 IST
Ravindra Jadeja Spins Victory Web Over South Africa
Ravindra Jadeja

India's Ravindra Jadeja delivered a stellar four-wicket performance, setting the stage for a victory against South Africa within three days of the opening test at Eden Gardens. The day was marked by 15 wickets falling, highlighting challenging pitch conditions that troubled batsmen from both teams.

Despite inconsistencies in their play, India managed a 30-run lead after scoring 189 in response to South Africa's 159. South Africa ended day two precariously at 93 for seven, with a slim lead of 63 runs and only three wickets remaining. Captain Temba Bavuma's unbeaten 29 left South Africa clinging to hopes of a further fightback.

India's effort was somewhat hindered by injuries, notably to skipper Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck spasm. Nevertheless, Jadeja's bowling excellence overshadowed these setbacks, exploiting South Africa's vulnerabilities to maintain India's dominant position heading into the final day.

TRENDING

1
In Bihar polls, NDA won 34 out of 38 seats where Dalits have a majority: PM Modi in Surat.

In Bihar polls, NDA won 34 out of 38 seats where Dalits have a majority: PM ...

 India
2
Vijay Raises Alarm Over Voter Confusion in Tamil Nadu's Electoral Process

Vijay Raises Alarm Over Voter Confusion in Tamil Nadu's Electoral Process

 India
3
Glistening Decline: India’s October Jewellery Export Slump

Glistening Decline: India’s October Jewellery Export Slump

 India
4
Iran Seizes Oil Tanker Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Iran Seizes Oil Tanker Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

 Iran

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025