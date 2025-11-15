Ravindra Jadeja Spins Victory Web Over South Africa
Ravindra Jadeja's four-wicket performance propelled India towards a likely victory against South Africa in the first test at Eden Gardens. His impressive bowling minimized South Africa's chances, who ended day two with just a slim 63-run lead. India also faced challenges with inconsistencies, injuries, and a determined opposition.
India's Ravindra Jadeja delivered a stellar four-wicket performance, setting the stage for a victory against South Africa within three days of the opening test at Eden Gardens. The day was marked by 15 wickets falling, highlighting challenging pitch conditions that troubled batsmen from both teams.
Despite inconsistencies in their play, India managed a 30-run lead after scoring 189 in response to South Africa's 159. South Africa ended day two precariously at 93 for seven, with a slim lead of 63 runs and only three wickets remaining. Captain Temba Bavuma's unbeaten 29 left South Africa clinging to hopes of a further fightback.
India's effort was somewhat hindered by injuries, notably to skipper Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck spasm. Nevertheless, Jadeja's bowling excellence overshadowed these setbacks, exploiting South Africa's vulnerabilities to maintain India's dominant position heading into the final day.
