Left Menu

Sanju Samson Swaps Sides: Royals Trade Star to Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals have traded their captain Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of the 2026 IPL season. The trade marks a homecoming for Jadeja, who began his IPL career with Rajasthan. The decision was challenging for CSK management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:39 IST
Sanju Samson Swaps Sides: Royals Trade Star to Super Kings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major shake-up ahead of the 2026 IPL season, Rajasthan Royals have traded their captain Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings, acquiring all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in exchange.

The trade marks a notable reunion for Jadeja, who commenced his IPL journey with Rajasthan in 2008, when the team clinched the inaugural season. Expressing his emotions, Jadeja stated, "Coming back feels special, it's not just a team for me, it's home."

Chennai's managing director, Kasi Viswanathan, acknowledged the difficulty of parting ways with Jadeja, who has been a crucial player for the franchise, having secured three IPL titles. Viswanathan remarked, "We have certain players who are at the far end of their career... the CSK cricket management felt the need for change."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

 India
2
Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

 India
3
Gujarat Titans Unveil Player Retention Ahead of IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans Unveil Player Retention Ahead of IPL 2026

 India
4
Gujarat Police CID-Crime Cracks Human Trafficking Cycle

Gujarat Police CID-Crime Cracks Human Trafficking Cycle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025