Sanju Samson Swaps Sides: Royals Trade Star to Super Kings

In a major shake-up ahead of the 2026 IPL season, Rajasthan Royals have traded their captain Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings, acquiring all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in exchange.

The trade marks a notable reunion for Jadeja, who commenced his IPL journey with Rajasthan in 2008, when the team clinched the inaugural season. Expressing his emotions, Jadeja stated, "Coming back feels special, it's not just a team for me, it's home."

Chennai's managing director, Kasi Viswanathan, acknowledged the difficulty of parting ways with Jadeja, who has been a crucial player for the franchise, having secured three IPL titles. Viswanathan remarked, "We have certain players who are at the far end of their career... the CSK cricket management felt the need for change."

