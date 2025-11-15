Left Menu

Neck Stiffness Sidelines Gill; Sundar Shines at No. 3

India's Shubman Gill was forced to retire due to unexpected neck stiffness during a Test match against South Africa. Despite being bowled out for 189, India saw Washington Sundar shine at No. 3. Coach Morkel discusses the unforeseen pitch conditions and India's bowling resilience as they put pressure on South Africa.

In an unexpected turn of events, Indian cricket's rising star, Shubman Gill, was forced to retire hurt due to neck stiffness after scoring just four runs on Day 2 against South Africa at Eden Gardens. India bowling coach Morne Morkel attributed the condition to possibly a bad night's sleep and emphasized that Gill's fitness was not a concern. 'Shubman is a fit guy, and this was just unfortunate timing,' Morkel stated, highlighting the team's need for a strong partnership.

India, struggling to capitalize, was bowled out for 189. In a surprising strategic maneuver, all-rounder Washington Sundar was promoted to bat at No. 3. Morkel supported the decision, praising Sundar's current form. 'Washington has been brilliant with the bat, and this was an opportunity to utilize his form for the team,' Morkel noted, acknowledging the tactical advantage it provided.

The game also saw unforeseen challenges with the Eden Gardens pitch deteriorating faster than expected. Morkel admitted the rapid breakdown was unexpected, adding that adapting to subcontinental conditions is a challenge. Despite the low total, India's bowlers clawed back into the game, leaving South Africa at 93/7, leading by 63 runs at stumps, in what promises to be an intriguing match conclusion.

