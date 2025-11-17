Tuchel Defends Bellingham Substitution Amid England's Unblemished Victory
England head coach Thomas Tuchel has emphasized the necessity for players to respect managerial decisions, following Jude Bellingham's visible frustration after his substitution in their compelling 2-0 triumph over Albania. Despite the incident, England ended their Group K journey with an unblemished record of eight victories and clean sheets.
Bellingham, who was voted Player of the Match by fans, was visibly dismayed when he was swapped for Morgan Rogers shortly before the final whistle. Tuchel addressed the reaction, asserting, "That is a decision, and he has to accept it." The coach noted the midfielder's competitive spirit but reiterated that players must adhere to team standards and respect the coach's decisions.
Meanwhile, England captain Harry Kane, who scored twice in the match, expressed confidence in the squad's chances at the upcoming World Cup, identifying them as one of the tournament's favorites. Kane highlighted the squad depth and readiness, reflecting positively on the progress made under Tuchel's guidance as they aim for a promising 2026 campaign.
