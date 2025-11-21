Left Menu

Mitchell Starc secures best ever bowling figures at Perth's Optus Stadium during 1st Ashes Test

Starc ended the first innings with a fiery spell of 7/58 in 12.5 overs.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 13:30 IST
Mitchell Starc. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc troubled England with a magnificent seven-wicket haul, his first-ever in Test cricket and best-ever figures at Perth's Optus Stadium during the first Ashes Test against England on Friday. Starc ended the first innings with a fiery spell of 7/58 in 12.5 overs.

These are the best-ever figures of Starc's Test career, above 6/9 against West Indies in his previous Test inning. This is also the second 7-wicket haul in the 21st century for Australia at home in Ashes Tests, with the previous one taken by Mitchell Johnson, a spell of 7/40 at Adelaide back in 2013.

Starc is also the first bowler to take seven wickets on the opening day of an Ashes Test in Australia since Craig McDermott's eight at the WACA Stadium, Perth, in 1990/91. The left-armer also became the first left-arm pacer to reach the milestone of 100 Ashes wickets, now having 104 Ashes wickets at an average of 26.08, with five five-wicket hauls to his name.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite Ben Duckett (21 in 20 balls, with four boundaries) showing some fine intent and touch, England had slipped to 39/3, with their star batter Joe Root being removed for a duck by Starc as well. A half-century stand between Ollie Pope (46 in 58 balls, with four boundaries) and Harry Brook stabilised things for England, but they lost half their team at 115 runs. Later, Brook (52 in 61 balls, with five fours and a six) and Jamie Smith (33 in 22 balls, with six fours) tried to counter-attack, but Starc (7/58) and Doggett (2/27) put a lid on England's scoring, who were also committing batting harakiri with some questionable shot selection. England was undone for 172 runs in 32.5 overs. Australia ended the second session at 15/1, with Steve Smith (7*) and Marnus Labuschagne (6*) unbeaten and Jofra Archer getting debutant Jake Weatherald for a duck. (ANI)

