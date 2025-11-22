Travis Head Steals Show with Dazzling Century in Record-Breaking Ashes Test

In an electrifying Ashes opener, Travis Head's explosive century paved the way for Australia's emphatic victory over England, clinching the match in just two days at Perth Stadium.

Mitchell Starc spearheaded the bowling attack with a 10-wicket haul, leaving the English batsmen outclassed and elevating Australia's chances in the series.

With remarkable performances across the board, Australia seized a 1-0 series lead, showcasing resilience and strategic prowess against a formidable English side.

