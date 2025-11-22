Travis Head Steals Show with Dazzling Century in Record-Breaking Ashes Test
Travis Head's stunning century and Mitchell Starc's 10-wicket haul led Australia to an extraordinary victory against England in just two days during the Ashes opener. Head, stepping in for an injured Khawaja, powered the Aussies with a blazing 123 off 83 balls, while Starc dismantled the English batting line-up.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:27 IST
In an electrifying Ashes opener, Travis Head's explosive century paved the way for Australia's emphatic victory over England, clinching the match in just two days at Perth Stadium.
Mitchell Starc spearheaded the bowling attack with a 10-wicket haul, leaving the English batsmen outclassed and elevating Australia's chances in the series.
With remarkable performances across the board, Australia seized a 1-0 series lead, showcasing resilience and strategic prowess against a formidable English side.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France Seals Exciting Victory Over Australia in Autumn Rugby Clash
Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory
Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron Dance to Victory at Finlandia Trophy
Anahat Singh Triumphs at Indian Open 2025 with Thrilling Victory
Starc's Stellar Performance and Head's Heroics Propel Australia to Ashes Opener Victory