Travis Head's Remarkable Innings Stuns England in Historic Ashes Opener

Australia emerged victorious in the Ashes series opener with an eight-wicket triumph over England, thanks to a stellar performance by Travis Head. Head's rapid 123 off 83 deliveries secured the win on just the second day at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Despite England captain Ben Stokes's efforts, including a five-wicket haul, Head's aggressive approach threw the visitors off balance. England managed a mere 164 runs in their second innings, leaving Australia a target of 205, which they easily chased down.

The match, which marked the shortest Ashes Test in 100 years, highlighted Australia's bowling prowess and Head's exceptional batting, setting the stage for the next encounter in Brisbane, a day-night Test starting December 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)