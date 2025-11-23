Left Menu

Malcolm Marx: World Rugby's 15s Player of the Year Acclaimed

South Africa's Malcolm Marx was named World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year, marking the fourth Springbok to win. He surpassed Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ox Nche, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Other awards included New Zealand's Fabian Holland for Breakthrough Player and Canada's Sophie de Goede for Women's Player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 02:06 IST
South African hooker Malcolm Marx achieved a major milestone by being named World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year. This victory makes him the fourth Springbok to earn this prestigious accolade since the award's inception. Marx clinched the title over fellow nominees including teammates Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ox Nche, as well as French talent Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Despite a strong performance, Ox Nche fell short in his bid to be the first prop to secure the award. Marx's achievement puts him alongside previous South African winners like Du Toit, Bryan Habana, and Schalk Burger, further solidifying South Africa's rich rugby legacy.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Fabian Holland was recognized as the World Rugby 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year. England's coach John Mitchell and Canada's Sophie de Goede were also honored, with Holland taking center stage for breakthrough contributions and de Goede being lauded for her prowess in the women's game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

