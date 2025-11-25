Anil Kumble Critiques Yashasvi Jaiswal's Risky Play Against South Africa

Former cricket legend and coach Anil Kumble has openly questioned the shot selection of Yashasvi Jaiswal, India's opening batsman, during the fourth day of the Test match against South Africa in Guwahati. As India faced a daunting target of 549, the team found itself in trouble early on by losing two wickets by the end of Day 2, including both openers KL Rahul and Jaiswal, with the score at 27-2.

Jaiswal fell to South African all-rounder Marco Jansen with a score of 13. Jansen delivered a short ball outside off-stump, which Jaiswal attempted to send flying with a powerful cut shot. Unfortunately for Jaiswal, the ball was edged straight to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, marking the third time Jansen has dismissed him in Test cricket. The young opener has managed a mere 42 runs from 73 balls against Jansen, averaging just 14.

Speaking on the JioStar show 'Cricket Live', Kumble commended South Africa's bowling attack, particularly how they challenged Jaiswal. Despite Jaiswal's past success with the cut shot, Kumble emphasized the faulty footwork that led to his dismissal. Kumble noted that Jaiswal's tendency to fall back made him misjudge the ball's width, resulting in the poor shot that cost him his wicket.

