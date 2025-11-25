Left Menu

Triumphant Return: Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Clinches 2025 World Cup

The Indian women's kabaddi team received a hero's welcome upon returning from Dhaka after winning the 2025 World Cup, defeating Chinese Taipei 35-28. Players, like Captain Ritu Negi and Raider Sonali Shingate, celebrated the victory and advocated for the launch of a Women's Kabaddi League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian women's kabaddi team was met with cheers and admiration as they returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport, fresh from their 2025 World Cup triumph. The team, led by Captain Ritu Negi, secured a hard-fought victory over Chinese Taipei in Dhaka, ending a 13-year wait for another World Cup title.

Despite injuries and long delays, the players emphasized the urgent need for a Women's Kabaddi League in India. Negi, who courageously led her team while nursing an injury, expressed how special this victory felt, given the two-decade gap between titles. Players like Raider Sonali Shingate, who overcame significant injury setbacks, described the triumph as an emotional and indescribable moment.

Assistant coach Priyanka and Vice-captain Pushpa Rana underscored the remarkable journey. Priyanka, who now transitions from player to coach, hailed coaching the team to a win as a dream come true. Rana highlighted the team's confidence and resilience throughout the tournament. As the team looks forward to more achievements, including the 2026 Asian Games, their focus remains on establishing a women's league to keep the momentum alive.

