Estevão’s Stellar Strike: Teenage Sensation Shines in Chelsea's Triumph Over Barcelona

Teenage forward Estevão made a significant impact in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League. His remarkable goal, a powerful angled strike, helped secure Chelsea's third win in the tournament. Estevão has quickly become a key player for Chelsea, impressing fans and teammates alike.

Updated: 26-11-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 09:30 IST
Under the watchful eyes of his family in the stands, Chelsea's teenage prodigy, Estevão, delivered a breathtaking performance against Barcelona. His brilliant run down the right side of the pitch culminated in a powerful strike, earning the team its second goal in a decisive 3-0 victory in the Champions League.

The dynamic forward expressed his elation, saying, "It was all very quick for me. I found some space and wiggled my way through. I hope I keep scoring for many more years." Estevão's exceptional talent was evident as he repeatedly challenged the Barcelona defense, playing a crucial role in Chelsea's third consecutive win, securing them a place in the competition's top eight.

Chelsea's coach, Enzo Maresca, praised Estevão for his contribution beyond the goal, noting his significant role in the team's pressing strategy. Players like Liam Delap, Pedro Neto, and the standout Marc Cucurella also shared the spotlight, steering Chelsea to a strategic triumph over their Spanish rivals.

