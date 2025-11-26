Mumbai's Stellar Victory: Rahane and Suryakumar Shine Bright

Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign commenced with a triumphant start as they defeated Railways by seven wickets in a Group A match on Wednesday. Key contributions from Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav played an essential role in their victory.

Chasing a target of 158, Mumbai showcased dominance with Rahane smashing a rapid 33-ball 62, complemented by Suryakumar's fiery 47-run partnership. This stellar performance allowed Mumbai to finish the chase with an impressive 25 balls to spare.

Elsewhere, Chhattisgarh emerged victorious against Vidarbha, defending a modest total of 133. Right-arm pacer Sourabh Majumdar steered his team to a 27-run win, highlighting the prowess of Chhattisgarh's bowlers on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)