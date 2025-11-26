Mumbai's Stellar Victory: Rahane and Suryakumar Shine Bright
Mumbai began their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with a confident seven-wicket victory over Railways. Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav played crucial roles, leading the team to success. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh defeated Vidarbha, defending a low score thanks to Sourabh Majumdar's bowling performance.
Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign commenced with a triumphant start as they defeated Railways by seven wickets in a Group A match on Wednesday. Key contributions from Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav played an essential role in their victory.
Chasing a target of 158, Mumbai showcased dominance with Rahane smashing a rapid 33-ball 62, complemented by Suryakumar's fiery 47-run partnership. This stellar performance allowed Mumbai to finish the chase with an impressive 25 balls to spare.
Elsewhere, Chhattisgarh emerged victorious against Vidarbha, defending a modest total of 133. Right-arm pacer Sourabh Majumdar steered his team to a 27-run win, highlighting the prowess of Chhattisgarh's bowlers on the field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
