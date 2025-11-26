Left Menu

Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad has been chosen to host the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, affirming its commitment to building a lasting legacy. The Indian city was selected over Abuja, Nigeria, marking a pivotal moment for Commonwealth sport. The Games will feature a broader range of sports, emphasizing inclusivity and heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ahmedabad, popularly known as Amdavad in Gujarat, has been officially named the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. The decision was confirmed by the Commonwealth Sport membership during the 2025 General Assembly in Glasgow.

This historic event marks Ahmedabad's commitment to shaping the future of the Commonwealth Games for the next century. The Games will feature between 15 and 17 sports, expanding from the 10 scheduled for the upcoming event in Glasgow. India previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in Delhi, 2010.

Commonwealth Sport's President Donald Rukare expressed optimism about this new beginning, following next year's Games in Glasgow. As preparations commence, Ahmedabad's role underscores India's growing influence in international sports.

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

