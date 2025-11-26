Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games
Ahmedabad has been chosen to host the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, affirming its commitment to building a lasting legacy. The Indian city was selected over Abuja, Nigeria, marking a pivotal moment for Commonwealth sport. The Games will feature a broader range of sports, emphasizing inclusivity and heritage.
Ahmedabad, popularly known as Amdavad in Gujarat, has been officially named the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. The decision was confirmed by the Commonwealth Sport membership during the 2025 General Assembly in Glasgow.
This historic event marks Ahmedabad's commitment to shaping the future of the Commonwealth Games for the next century. The Games will feature between 15 and 17 sports, expanding from the 10 scheduled for the upcoming event in Glasgow. India previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in Delhi, 2010.
Commonwealth Sport's President Donald Rukare expressed optimism about this new beginning, following next year's Games in Glasgow. As preparations commence, Ahmedabad's role underscores India's growing influence in international sports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alleged RSU Links
India's Moral Compass: Celebrating 75 Years of Constitutional Legacy
Constitution as National Text: Guiding India's Democratic Legacy
India-UAE Strengthens Partnership for Citizens' Welfare
India-US Counter-narcotics Collaboration Surges