Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad, popularly known as Amdavad in Gujarat, has been officially named the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. The decision was confirmed by the Commonwealth Sport membership during the 2025 General Assembly in Glasgow.

This historic event marks Ahmedabad's commitment to shaping the future of the Commonwealth Games for the next century. The Games will feature between 15 and 17 sports, expanding from the 10 scheduled for the upcoming event in Glasgow. India previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in Delhi, 2010.

Commonwealth Sport's President Donald Rukare expressed optimism about this new beginning, following next year's Games in Glasgow. As preparations commence, Ahmedabad's role underscores India's growing influence in international sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)