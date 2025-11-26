Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Faces Fan Fury After Record Home Test Defeat

In a rare moment of discontent, Indian cricket fans booed head coach Gautam Gambhir after India's severe 408-run loss to South Africa. This marks the fifth home Test loss under Gambhir's tenure, sparking criticism from supporters as India once comfortably dominated home fixtures.

26-11-2025
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, faced fierce backlash from fans at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium following the team's devastating 408-run defeat to South Africa in a Test match. This result marked the most significant home Test loss by margin of runs for India.

The discontented crowd erupted into chants of ''Gambhir hai hai, go back,'' as they expressed their frustration, forcing Gambhir to look away, declining to engage. The situation drew the attention of players, who found it hard to concentrate amid the uproar.

Bowler Mohammed Siraj and assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak attempted to calm the agitated crowd, but the incident underscores deeper dissatisfaction. Under Gambhir's leadership, the national team has faced five home Test defeats, an unprecedented record that tarnishes their once-dominant home performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

