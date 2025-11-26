India Secures 2030 Commonwealth Games, Cementing Global Sports Ambitions
India has been awarded hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking the return of the event to the country after two decades. This selection underscores India's growing influence in global sports and aligns with future aspirations to host the Olympics in 2036.
In a significant development for Indian sports, the nation has secured the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Officially announced for Ahmedabad, this milestone brings the prestigious multi-sport event back to India after a 20-year hiatus.
The announcement was met with widespread enthusiasm, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressing his congratulations to Indians. Leaders heralded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing his visionary leadership as pivotal to positioning India prominently on the world sports stage.
With eyes on hosting the 2036 Olympics, this achievement reinforces India's commitment to enhancing its global sporting presence. Assam prepares to play its part in welcoming international participants for this historic occasion.
