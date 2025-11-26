Sergio Lobera Appointed as Mohun Bagan's New Head Coach
Sergio Lobera, former coach of Mumbai City FC, joins Mohun Bagan as head coach, replacing Jose Molina. Known for his success in the Indian Super League, Lobera aims to build a successful team with a winning mentality. The club praises his understanding of Indian football and his coaching experience.
Sergio Lobera, celebrated for his leadership at Mumbai City FC, has been announced as the head coach of Mohun Bagan, taking over from Jose Molina for the current season.
Lobera, revered for his tenure at FC Barcelona's youth academies, will initiate training on November 30. He will focus on key players, including stars Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, and Vishal Kaith.
The decision followed swiftly after his departure from Odisha FC was confirmed. Mohun Bagan's administration lauded Lobera's deep-rooted knowledge of Indian football and his formidable record of building triumphant teams. Lobera expressed his commitment to rejuvenate the squad, nurturing its talent and steering it towards the top of Indian football.
