Portugal Triumphs at FIFA U-17 World Cup, Secures Maiden Title

Portugal emerged victorious at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, seizing their maiden title with a narrow 1-0 win over Austria. The 48-nation tournament ended with European teams filling the top three spots.

In the final match, Benfica's forward Anísio Cabral skillfully stayed onside to score in the 32nd minute, marking his seventh goal of the tournament.

The championship, now an annual event, was hosted by Qatar, which will continue to organize it for the next four years. Italy claimed third place after goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni's heroics in a penalty shootout against Brazil.