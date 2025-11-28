Australia Faces Challenges Ahead of the Second Ashes Test
Australia's cricket team faces a complex situation as key players are ruled out for the second Ashes Test. Pat Cummins is sidelined, and leadership falls to Steve Smith. While Usman Khawaja's fitness raises concerns, Brendan Doggett is set to make his mark alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:45 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's cricket team faces a challenging scenario as the second Ashes Test approaches, with skipper Pat Cummins ruled out and an unchanged 14-member squad planned for the Brisbane game.
Stand-in captain Steve Smith successfully led his side to victory in the first Test, now holding a 1-0 lead in the series. While Cummins eyes a return in the third Test, players like Brendan Doggett step up to share the pace burden.
Despite injuries to players like Josh Hazlewood and concerns over Usman Khawaja's fitness, Australia aims to maintain its momentum against England, with strategic player selections for the upcoming Test.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We need to play better. From 95/1 to 122/7 is not acceptable: Gambhir on India's batting collapse in second Test in Guwahati.
Thrilling Finale: India Battles South Africa in Second Test Showdown
Chasing 549 for series-equalling win, India end day four of second Test against South Africa at 27 for two.
South Africa set India 549-run target to win second Test after declaring their second innings at 260/5.
India nine for no loss at stumps on day two after South Africa post 489 in second Test.