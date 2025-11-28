Left Menu

Australia Faces Challenges Ahead of the Second Ashes Test

Australia's cricket team faces a complex situation as key players are ruled out for the second Ashes Test. Pat Cummins is sidelined, and leadership falls to Steve Smith. While Usman Khawaja's fitness raises concerns, Brendan Doggett is set to make his mark alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:45 IST
Australia's cricket team faces a challenging scenario as the second Ashes Test approaches, with skipper Pat Cummins ruled out and an unchanged 14-member squad planned for the Brisbane game.

Stand-in captain Steve Smith successfully led his side to victory in the first Test, now holding a 1-0 lead in the series. While Cummins eyes a return in the third Test, players like Brendan Doggett step up to share the pace burden.

Despite injuries to players like Josh Hazlewood and concerns over Usman Khawaja's fitness, Australia aims to maintain its momentum against England, with strategic player selections for the upcoming Test.

