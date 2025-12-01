Spain's Aitana Bonmati Sidelined: Injury Halts a Stellar Season

Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati, recognized for her stellar performances on the pitch, will endure a significant hiatus due to a left fibula fracture sustained during training, according to the Royal Spanish Football Federation. Bonmati played in Friday's goalless Women's Nations League final first leg against Germany before sustaining the injury.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed her condition following tests on Sunday. They stated, "Following tests carried out by the medical services of the Royal Spanish Football Federation on Sunday, she was diagnosed with a fracture of the left fibula." Consequently, Bonmati will return to Barcelona to begin her recovery.

This setback follows an exceptional year for the 27-year-old. She became the first player to win the Women's Ballon d'Or three times and played a pivotal role in Barcelona's domestic treble victory. Additionally, her efforts significantly contributed to Spain reaching the Euro 2025 final.

(With inputs from agencies.)