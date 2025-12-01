Costa's Early Strike Propels Boca Juniors to Semi-Finals

Ayrton Costa's early goal cemented Boca Juniors' spot in the semi-finals with a crucial 1-0 win against Argentinos Juniors at La Bombonera on Sunday. The victory came as a relief for Boca as they advance in Argentina's Clausura tournament.

Early in the match, Leandro Paredes delivered a precise corner that led to a saved attempt by Miguel Merentiel. Costa capitalized on the rebound to secure the lead. Argentinos' Federico Fattori came close to equalizing, but his powerful shot narrowly missed.

Boca's coach Claudio Ubeda guided the team through a challenging second half. Meanwhile, Argentinos Juniors applied pressure, but goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin ensured Boca's victory with critical saves. The result depends on Monday's fixture between Racing Club and Tigre to determine Boca's next opponent.