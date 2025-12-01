Highlights from the World of Sports: Contracts, Injuries, and Historic Games

In a wave of sports updates, the St. Louis Blues announced that forward Jimmy Snuggerud will undergo wrist surgery, sidelining him for up to six weeks. Compounding the team's woes, Alexey Toropchenko is out week-to-week due to severe burns from an incident at home.

In college football, Lane Kiffin's contract with LSU brings a $4M annual salary increase, making him among the top-paid coaches. Meanwhile, FIFA prepares to broadcast the 2026 World Cup schedule, revealing key tournament details for fans across the globe.

Elsewhere, significant movements and honors mark the sports arena: Mark Stoops ends his tenure with Kentucky after 13 years, while World champions Mondo Duplantis and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone receive the World Athletes of the Year accolades—showcasing the dynamic nature of the sporting world.

(With inputs from agencies.)