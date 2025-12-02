Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson labeled doubtful for Week 14

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is not ready to return from a hip injury and is primarily scheduled to continue "rehab stuff" this week, coach Zac Taylor said Monday. Taylor said he would consider Hendrickson doubtful to be ready for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

No. 3 Michigan, No. 7 Michigan State make jumps in Top 25

No. 3 Michigan and No. 7 Michigan State both moved up four places in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll released Monday. The Wolverines (7-0) received 15 first-place votes from a nationwide media panel after routing then-No. 21 Auburn and then-No. 12 Gonzaga last week at the Players Era championship in Las Vegas.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy (concussion) expected to return Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings are expecting starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy to return to action Sunday vs. Washington after a one-week absence, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Monday. McCarthy missed Sunday's 26-0 loss at Seattle after sustaining a concussion in the prior game against Green Bay. It was his second injury absence of the season, previously missing five games due to a high ankle sprain.

LSU deal boosts Lane Kiffin's salary $4M per year

Lane Kiffin added at least $4 million to his annual salary in the move from Ole Miss to LSU, according to his contract term sheet published by NOLA.com on Monday. Kiffin's contract is for $91 million over seven years, an average annual salary of $13 million per year that would make him the No. 2 earner among college football coaches.

Cardinals won't open Kyler Murray's (foot) practice window this week

Despite being on injured reserve for the minimum of four games, Kyler Murray's practice window will not open this week, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Monday. Out since Oct. 5 with a foot injury, Murray was eligible this week to begin a 21-day practice window to start the process to be elevated from injured reserve.

Reports: Bucs WR Mike Evans could return to practice this week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Monday there's "a possibility" wide receiver Mike Evans will return to practice this week, according to multiple reports. Evans was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 22, two days after he broke his collarbone in a Monday night loss to the host Detroit Lions.

Reports: Michigan State brings Pat Fitzgerald back to Big Ten

Pat Fitzgerald is back in the Big Ten as head coach of the Michigan State Spartans after signing a five-year contract on Monday, according to multiple reports. Fitzgerald, 50, will be formally introduced at a Tuesday press conference in East Lansing and is the third coach of the Spartans in just over two years' time.

Report: U.S. in talks to host Copa America 2028

Talks are underway for the United States to host the Copa America again in 2028, The Athletic reported Monday. The most recent edition of the quadrennial men's soccer tournament was held in the U.S. in June and July of 2024.

Riding holiday success, Texas climbs to No. 2 in Top 25

Texas jumped to No. 2 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 after winning two big games over the Thanksgiving holiday in Las Vegas. The Longhorns (8-0) received 10 first-place votes after beating then-No. 3 UCLA on Wednesday and then-No. 2 South Carolina on Thursday to capture the Players Era Championship title.

Charles Oliveira: Max Holloway rematch won't be in January but 'will happen'

Charles Oliveira insisted Monday that the much-anticipated rematch between himself and Max Holloway will happen in the first half of 2026 but said it will not happen in January. Oliveira appeared to be attempting to set the record straight after UFC Brazil's X account published then quickly deleted a message Saturday announcing a lightweight matchup between Holloway and Oliveira for the "BMF" title at UFC 324 on Jan. 24 in Las Vegas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)