Soccer-Mexico to host Portugal in friendly for Azteca Stadium reopening

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 00:07 IST
Mexico will host Portugal in a friendly on March 28 that will mark the reopening of the renovated Azteca Stadium - now known as Mexico City Stadium - as it prepares to host matches at the 2026 World Cup. Mexico will also face Belgium at Chicago's Soldier Field three days later as part of a pair of World Cup warm-up matches announced by the Mexican FA on Monday.

Mexico's national stadium has undergone extensive upgrades, including new seating, hospitality areas and media facilities, and will become the first venue to host matches at three World Cups, after Mexico staged the tournament in 1970 and 1986. The iconic venue is set to host five matches at the 2026 tournament, co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada. The expanded 48-team World Cup kicks off on June 11.

