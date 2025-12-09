Hardik Pandya Shines in Comeback with Spectacular T20I Performance

In a brilliant display of skill, Hardik Pandya guided India to a commendable total in the opening T20I against South Africa on Tuesday. After enduring a quadricep injury, Pandya returned with a vengeance, delivering an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls to significantly bolster India's innings.

With India struggling at 78 for 4 by the 12th over, Pandya stepped up, hitting six boundaries and four sixes that rejuvenated the team's prospects at the match. Support from Tilak Varma, who added 26 runs, and Axar Patel, contributing 23, was crucial in stabilizing the innings.

South Africa had gained early momentum through bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Lutho Sipamla, who took five wickets between them. Yet Pandya's brilliant performance countered their efforts, setting up an exciting competition as India finished with 175 for six in 20 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)