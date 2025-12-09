Left Menu

Hardik Pandya Shines in Comeback with Spectacular T20I Performance

Hardik Pandya led India's cricket team to a competitive score of 175 for six against South Africa in the first T20I after a strong comeback from injury. His 28-ball 59 not out, supported by contributions from Tilak Varma and Axar Patel, revived India's innings following a shaky start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:47 IST
Hardik Pandya Shines in Comeback with Spectacular T20I Performance
Hardik Pandya
  • Country:
  • India

In a brilliant display of skill, Hardik Pandya guided India to a commendable total in the opening T20I against South Africa on Tuesday. After enduring a quadricep injury, Pandya returned with a vengeance, delivering an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls to significantly bolster India's innings.

With India struggling at 78 for 4 by the 12th over, Pandya stepped up, hitting six boundaries and four sixes that rejuvenated the team's prospects at the match. Support from Tilak Varma, who added 26 runs, and Axar Patel, contributing 23, was crucial in stabilizing the innings.

South Africa had gained early momentum through bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Lutho Sipamla, who took five wickets between them. Yet Pandya's brilliant performance countered their efforts, setting up an exciting competition as India finished with 175 for six in 20 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025