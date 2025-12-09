Kush Maini Joins ART Grand Prix for 2026 FIA Formula 2 Season

Indian racing sensation Kush Maini is set to drive for ART Grand Prix in the 2026 FIA Formula 2 Championship, marking his fourth season in the series. This move comes after a challenging year with DAMS, where he finished 16th in the standings despite a triumphant sprint race win in Monaco.

Maini expressed excitement about joining the historic ART Grand Prix team, highlighting the positive interactions he has already had with the engineers and mechanics. 'I appreciate the determination and the human atmosphere within the team, and I can't wait to start working with them,' Maini said, following his participation in the Formula 1 Young Driver Test as an Alpine reserve.

Looking ahead, the upcoming F2 season is crucial for Maini, offering a final opportunity to make a strong case for a Formula 1 seat in 2027. With the high financial stakes involved, the young driver remains focused on proving his potential on the racing circuit.

