Helmut Marko's Legacy and Departure: End of an Era at Red Bull Racing

Helmut Marko, a central figure in Red Bull Racing's success, is stepping down after two decades as a motorsport consultant. Known for his pivotal role in shaping the careers of many Formula One stars, Marko's departure signals the close of a remarkable chapter for both him and the team.

Marko cited the disappointment of Max Verstappen's near-miss for a fifth successive championship as a key factor in his decision to leave. Despite his retirement, the legacy of Marko's strategic brilliance will continue to impact Red Bull's operations and the broader world of international motorsport.

The 82-year-old was instrumental in the establishment of Red Bull's junior programme, fostering the careers of champions like Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen. His exit, amid internal challenges and changing team dynamics, highlights the end of a significant era for Red Bull Racing.

