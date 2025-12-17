Left Menu

Maresca's Triumph: Chelsea's League Cup Semi-Final Journey

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca expressed satisfaction at Chelsea's progress to the League Cup semi-finals after defeating Cardiff City 3-1. Despite recent frustrations, Maresca celebrated with fans, emphasizing his enduring happiness at the club. He downplayed prior comments about behind-the-scenes challenges and highlighted the team's resiliency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 08:49 IST
Maresca's Triumph: Chelsea's League Cup Semi-Final Journey

Enzo Maresca, the manager of Chelsea, has shared his delight following the team's advancement to the League Cup semi-finals through a convincing 3-1 victory over Cardiff City. This achievement comes shortly after Maresca had expressed discontent over internal issues at the club.

After the final whistle on Tuesday, Maresca joined the jubilant crowd, who chanted his name in unison, celebrating the goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto that secured their spot in the last four. "I'm just happy," Maresca told reporters, emphasizing that reaching another semi-final is well-deserved for the fans.

Maresca acknowledged challenges during a rough period, describing the strain of consecutive winless games, yet praised the fans' unwavering support. Although Maresca refrained from elaborating on his earlier remarks, he reinforced his long-standing happiness with Chelsea. Despite sitting fourth in the Premier League, Chelsea aims to build momentum moving into their next fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand
2
New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

 New Zealand
3
The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Systemic Ecological Risk
Blog

The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Syste...

 Global
4
Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–Enabled Learning
Blog

Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–E...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025