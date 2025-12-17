Maresca's Triumph: Chelsea's League Cup Semi-Final Journey

Enzo Maresca, the manager of Chelsea, has shared his delight following the team's advancement to the League Cup semi-finals through a convincing 3-1 victory over Cardiff City. This achievement comes shortly after Maresca had expressed discontent over internal issues at the club.

After the final whistle on Tuesday, Maresca joined the jubilant crowd, who chanted his name in unison, celebrating the goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto that secured their spot in the last four. "I'm just happy," Maresca told reporters, emphasizing that reaching another semi-final is well-deserved for the fans.

Maresca acknowledged challenges during a rough period, describing the strain of consecutive winless games, yet praised the fans' unwavering support. Although Maresca refrained from elaborating on his earlier remarks, he reinforced his long-standing happiness with Chelsea. Despite sitting fourth in the Premier League, Chelsea aims to build momentum moving into their next fixture.

