Remembering Age Hareide: A Legacy in European Football

Age Hareide, a prominent figure in European football, has died at the age of 72. The former coach of Norway and Denmark left a significant impact on the sport, with his passing announced after a battle with brain cancer.

Hareide was instrumental in guiding Denmark to the World Cup round of 16 in 2018. His managerial career saw success across numerous clubs, including Brondby, Malmo, and Rosenborg, where he won several trophies.

Before transitioning to coaching, Hareide's playing career boasted spells at Molde, Manchester City, and Norwich City. His influence on and off the field will be remembered throughout the football community.

