Remembering Age Hareide: A Legacy in European Football

Former Norwegian coach Age Hareide, who led teams like Denmark and Norway to success, has passed away at 72, following a battle with brain cancer. Hareide's coaching career spanned several countries, including notable stints in Sweden and Iceland, and was preceded by his playing days at clubs like Manchester City.

Updated: 19-12-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 02:59 IST
Age Hareide

Age Hareide, a prominent figure in European football, has died at the age of 72. The former coach of Norway and Denmark left a significant impact on the sport, with his passing announced after a battle with brain cancer.

Hareide was instrumental in guiding Denmark to the World Cup round of 16 in 2018. His managerial career saw success across numerous clubs, including Brondby, Malmo, and Rosenborg, where he won several trophies.

Before transitioning to coaching, Hareide's playing career boasted spells at Molde, Manchester City, and Norwich City. His influence on and off the field will be remembered throughout the football community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

