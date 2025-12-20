CAF Shifts Africa Cup of Nations to Four-Year Cycle
The Confederation of African Football has announced that the Africa Cup of Nations will be held every four years instead of two. CAF President Patrice Motsepe outlined the plan which includes an annual African Nations League starting in 2029 to ensure financial sustainability and alignment with FIFA's calendar.
In a sweeping change, the Africa Cup of Nations will now be held every four years instead of the traditional biennial schedule. This landmark decision was announced by the Confederation of African Football President, Patrice Motsepe, in Morocco.
The tournament accounts for 80% of CAF's earnings, historically taking place every two years since 1957. However, the shift to a four-year cycle aligns more closely with global football calendars and addresses concerns about player availability during the European league season.
Motsepe introduced an African Nations League set to begin annually in 2029, offering CAF a consistent financial stream. An immediate raise in prize money was also declared, with the champion's purse increasing to $10 million. This transition aims to enhance financial independence for African football.