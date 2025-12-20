Left Menu

CAF Shifts Africa Cup of Nations to Four-Year Cycle

The Confederation of African Football has announced that the Africa Cup of Nations will be held every four years instead of two. CAF President Patrice Motsepe outlined the plan which includes an annual African Nations League starting in 2029 to ensure financial sustainability and alignment with FIFA's calendar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:36 IST
CAF Shifts Africa Cup of Nations to Four-Year Cycle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sweeping change, the Africa Cup of Nations will now be held every four years instead of the traditional biennial schedule. This landmark decision was announced by the Confederation of African Football President, Patrice Motsepe, in Morocco.

The tournament accounts for 80% of CAF's earnings, historically taking place every two years since 1957. However, the shift to a four-year cycle aligns more closely with global football calendars and addresses concerns about player availability during the European league season.

Motsepe introduced an African Nations League set to begin annually in 2029, offering CAF a consistent financial stream. An immediate raise in prize money was also declared, with the champion's purse increasing to $10 million. This transition aims to enhance financial independence for African football.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025