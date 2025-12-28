Magnus Carlsen's Fiery Exit: Chess Champion's Frustration in Qatar

In a striking moment at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, former world champion Magnus Carlsen pushed away a camera after losing to Vladislav Artemiev in Qatar. It was a moment emblematic of Carlsen's mounting frustrations during a challenging tournament run.

Carlsen, who has held the world champion title from 2013 to 2023, had a notably difficult day. A missed opportunity against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave was followed by a defeat at the hands of Artemiev, prompting Carlsen to react by pushing a photographer's camera away as he exited the venue.

The incident followed other recent displays of exasperation, such as his fist-slam at the 2025 Norway Chess tournament and his brief departure from the World Rapid and Blitz Championships last year over a dress code breach. FIDE has stated they will review Saturday's incident if a formal complaint is filed, but as of now, Carlsen continues his pursuit of the championship title, tied for second place with seven points.