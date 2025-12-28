Left Menu

Magnus Carlsen's Fiery Exit: Chess Champion's Frustration in Qatar

Magnus Carlsen, former world chess champion, expressed his frustration by pushing away a camera after his loss to Vladislav Artemiev at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Qatar. Despite the incident, Carlsen remains in contention for the title, currently in joint second place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:57 IST
Magnus Carlsen's Fiery Exit: Chess Champion's Frustration in Qatar
Magnus Carlsen

In a striking moment at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, former world champion Magnus Carlsen pushed away a camera after losing to Vladislav Artemiev in Qatar. It was a moment emblematic of Carlsen's mounting frustrations during a challenging tournament run.

Carlsen, who has held the world champion title from 2013 to 2023, had a notably difficult day. A missed opportunity against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave was followed by a defeat at the hands of Artemiev, prompting Carlsen to react by pushing a photographer's camera away as he exited the venue.

The incident followed other recent displays of exasperation, such as his fist-slam at the 2025 Norway Chess tournament and his brief departure from the World Rapid and Blitz Championships last year over a dress code breach. FIDE has stated they will review Saturday's incident if a formal complaint is filed, but as of now, Carlsen continues his pursuit of the championship title, tied for second place with seven points.

TRENDING

1
Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

 India
2
Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong

Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong

 India
3
Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Office Clash

Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Offi...

 India
4
Tense Telangana Legislative Assembly Session Amid Water Wars

Tense Telangana Legislative Assembly Session Amid Water Wars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025