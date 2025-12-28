Left Menu

Kyrgios' Controversial Win in 'Battle of the Sexes' Exhibition

Nick Kyrgios won against Aryna Sabalenka in a 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match in Dubai. He triumphed in front of a sold-out crowd by 6-3, 6-3, using skillful tactics under modified rules. The event sparked debate over its significance compared to Billie Jean King's historic win.

Updated: 28-12-2025 23:14 IST
Nick Kyrgios secured a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Aryna Sabalenka during a 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match on Sunday, reviving conversations around Billie Jean King's monumental win over Bobby Riggs over 50 years ago.

The exhilarating match, drawing a full house at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, saw Kyrgios skillfully navigate the adapted 'equaliser' court and unique one-serve-per-point rule to clinch a win against the women's world number one.

Despite physical strain in the second set, Kyrgios employed clever drop shots and varied serves to overcome Sabalenka, before the pair shared a sportsmanlike embrace at the net, a moment resonating with fans and sparking renewed debate.

