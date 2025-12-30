LIV Golf's Quest for Ranking Points: A 54-Hole Dilemma

LIV Golf's path to securing ranking points from the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) remains uncertain as the board persistently assesses LIV's application. The league, distinct in its format, features 54-man tournaments and player invitations rather than earned positions—contributing to its complex standing in the rankings discussions.

The OWGR has clarified that tournaments of 54 holes face a reduction in ranking points, receiving only 75% of what a standard 72-hole event would earn. Meanwhile, weather-induced 54-hole events are treated similarly, while 36-hole competitions receive just half of the potential points, underscoring the challenges faced by LIV in altering its format to align with international standards.

Despite these challenges, LIV Golf is undertaking measures to meet the criteria set forth by the OWGR. Transitioning to 72-hole tournaments by 2026 signifies its commitment to evolving its format. As the 2024 season approaches with a start in Saudi Arabia, LIV remains engaged in dialogues with the OWGR, aiming for recognition that would facilitate access to major tournaments.

