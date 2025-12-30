Left Menu

Sports Roundup: Winning Streaks and Hall of Fame Nominations

A compilation of current sports events: Sabres win ninth straight in NHL, Drew Brees and Eli Manning nominated for Hall of Fame, Daria Kasatkina returns to tennis, Nikola Jokic injured in NBA, and other key updates from the world of sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:25 IST
The Buffalo Sabres claimed their ninth consecutive victory after defeating the St. Louis Blues 4-2, placing them just one win away from a franchise-tying record. Meanwhile, former Super Bowl champions Drew Brees and Eli Manning headline the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 final nominees.

Tennis player Daria Kasatkina is preparing for the Brisbane International after a mental health break, signaling a fresh start for the Russian-born athlete. In NBA news, the Denver Nuggets' star Nikola Jokic suffered a left knee injury in their loss to the Miami Heat, and awaits an MRI.

Other highlights include Denny Hamlin mourning his father's death in a house fire, Joe Burrow back on the field for the Bengals, and Northwestern University's hiring of Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator, fresh from his recent departure from the Las Vegas Raiders.

