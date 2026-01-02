Left Menu

Zak Crawley: England Seeks Redemption in Final Ashes Test

Despite losing the Ashes urn, Zak Crawley and the England cricket team aim to finish their Australian tour on a high note with two Test wins. Significant confidence and unity within the squad fuel their ambition to put pressure on the hosts and end the series positively.

Updated: 02-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:02 IST
Zak Crawley. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
England's opening batsman Zak Crawley is determined to conclude the Australian Ashes tour with back-to-back victories, despite having already lost the coveted urn. Crawley emphasized the importance of the final Test, noting a strong performance would demonstrate the team's resilience and ability to challenge their opponents under pressure. This follows their breakthrough victory in Melbourne, which ended an 18-match winless streak in Australia.

The win at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground served as a morale booster for a team that has not secured a series win on Australian soil since the 2010/11 season. Crawley, leading England's run tally this series, underscored the need to conclude on a positive note after numerous setbacks in the earlier matches. 'Internally, there's a big difference with 4-1 and 3-2,' Crawley remarked, emphasizing the significance of putting up a strong fight, regardless of the outcome.

Currently the third-highest run-scorer, Crawley hinted at targeting Australia's inexperienced spinner Todd Murphy, should he make the lineup for Sydney. Murphy, standing in for the injured Nathan Lyon, will likely face aggressive tactics from England's lineup, known for their assertive batting in high-stakes situations. The final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground will be telling of England's strategy to close the series with momentum. England's lineup for the match includes Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, and others under Captain Ben Stokes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

