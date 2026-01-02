Indian Super League in Crisis: Footballers Appeal to FIFA for Intervention

In an unprecedented move, India's leading footballers, including the renowned Sunil Chhetri, have collectively appealed to FIFA for intervention. The suspended Indian Super League (ISL) season has prompted players to raise concerns over perpetuating uncertainty harming the country's football future.

Senior national team members argue that the current state of affairs threatens Indian football's integrity and stability. They emphasize that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is unable to meet its responsibilities, urging FIFA to take action to prevent 'permanent paralysis' of Indian football.

With 13 out of 14 ISL clubs open to a delayed start without participation fees, there remain unresolved issues with contract renewals and financial commitments. Players and clubs await intervention to restore order and sustainability to the league.

