Left Menu

Indian Super League in Crisis: Footballers Appeal to FIFA for Intervention

Top Indian footballers, including Sunil Chhetri, have appealed to FIFA to intervene as the Indian Super League remains suspended. With governance issues at the AIFF, players warn of a looming crisis in Indian football. Stakeholders call for action to save the premier league and its future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:02 IST
Indian Super League in Crisis: Footballers Appeal to FIFA for Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, India's leading footballers, including the renowned Sunil Chhetri, have collectively appealed to FIFA for intervention. The suspended Indian Super League (ISL) season has prompted players to raise concerns over perpetuating uncertainty harming the country's football future.

Senior national team members argue that the current state of affairs threatens Indian football's integrity and stability. They emphasize that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is unable to meet its responsibilities, urging FIFA to take action to prevent 'permanent paralysis' of Indian football.

With 13 out of 14 ISL clubs open to a delayed start without participation fees, there remain unresolved issues with contract renewals and financial commitments. Players and clubs await intervention to restore order and sustainability to the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Trail: Colorado's First Suspected Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragedy on the Trail: Colorado's First Suspected Fatal Mountain Lion Attack ...

 Global
2
Israel's Smart Transport Innovation: Millions Invested in Test Centers

Israel's Smart Transport Innovation: Millions Invested in Test Centers

 Israel
3
Wall Street Kicks Off 2026 with Mixed Returns Amid Market Jitters

Wall Street Kicks Off 2026 with Mixed Returns Amid Market Jitters

 Global
4
Delhi's Electrifying Shift: Green Cabs and Shared Mobility

Delhi's Electrifying Shift: Green Cabs and Shared Mobility

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026