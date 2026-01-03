Left Menu

Thrilling Twists in the World of Sports: Islanders' Horvat Avoids Major Setback, NHL Stars Return for Olympics, and More

The latest sports news highlights include New York Islanders' Bo Horvat avoiding serious injury, NHL stars rejoining the Olympics, and NFL quarterback Brendan Sorsby exploring new team options. The Dolphins place Darren Waller on injured reserve, and Rory McIlroy voices openness to welcoming LIV golfers back to PGA Tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 05:24 IST
Thrilling Twists in the World of Sports: Islanders' Horvat Avoids Major Setback, NHL Stars Return for Olympics, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New York Islanders' alternate captain, Bo Horvat, has sidestepped a severe injury scare, continuing his Olympic journey for Canada. The Olympic Games are also seeing a resurgence of NHL talent from the U.S. and Canada, promising an electrifying ice hockey return during the Milano-Cortina Games.

In NFL updates, quarterback Brendan Sorsby, previously with Cincinnati, is assessing potential moves to LSU or Texas Tech via the transfer portal. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins have placed tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve again, ahead of their face-off with the New England Patriots.

On the golf front, Rory McIlroy has shown willingness to reintegrate LIV golfers into the PGA Tour, signaling a potential shift in golf's competitive dynamics. Other key sports movements include Stephen Curry missing the Warriors' game against the Thunder due to injury and the Minnesota Twins trading for first baseman Eric Wagaman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

