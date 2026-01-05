Bangladesh Suspends IPL 2026 Broadcast Amid Controversy

In a significant development, the Bangladesh government announced on Monday the suspension of broadcasting Indian Premier League 2026 matches in the country. The action follows the Board of Control for Cricket in India's directive to the Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman amidst concerns over minority atrocities in Bangladesh.

The country's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, through an official communiqué, declared that all IPL broadcasts and related programs will remain suspended until further notice. This comes after the Bangladesh Cricket Board sought to relocate their 2026 T20 World Cup matches from India, citing security reasons.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh weighed in, asserting India's warm welcome for all teams, yet recognizing Bangladesh's autonomy in deciding their participation on Indian soil. With tensions escalating, the ICC faces pressure to address Bangladesh's relocation request ahead of the World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The BCCI's directive to remove Rahman from KKR emphasizes the complex interplay of sport and international relations.