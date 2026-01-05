In a surprising revelation, 17-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder Lennart Karl admitted to fans that his dream club is Real Madrid. The confession came during a customary fan event where he humorously emphasized the secret nature of his dream.

Karl, who recently became Bayern's youngest Champions League scorer, has witnessed rapid growth in his career after debuting at the Club World Cup. This development has sparked discussions among Bayern supporters regarding his loyalty to the German giants.

The young talent affirmed the unique experience at Bayern but faced scrutiny online from loyal fans. Karl's journey from the youth academy to a consistent first-team player highlights his athletic prowess.