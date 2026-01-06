Checo Pérez: The Realities of Teaming with Verstappen

Sergio 'Checo' Pérez has opened up about the challenges he faced as a teammate of Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing, describing it as 'the worst job there is in Formula 1.'

Pérez, who was released by Red Bull in 2024 despite being under contract for another two years, shares his perspective on the tension-filled atmosphere. Being notably faster or slower than Verstappen sparked problems, he explains.

Now with Cadillac, Pérez recounts the successes he achieved while at Red Bull and laments what could have been a dominative era for the team. He will race alongside Valtteri Bottas in his return to the track this year.