Cricket Turmoil: Maharashtra High Court Halts MCA Elections Amid Membership Controversy

The Bombay High Court has suspended the Maharashtra Cricket Association's election due to concerns over the induction of 400 new members, including relatives of prominent figures. Petitions claim violations of Supreme Court election norms and favoritism. The court highlighted potential illegality and scheduled the next hearing for February 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 14:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has temporarily halted the Maharashtra Cricket Association's (MCA) elections, initially scheduled for Tuesday, over contentious induction of 400 new members.

Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad raised concerns about favoritism and procedural violations, prompting this decision. Among the new members are relatives of NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar.

Petitioners, including ex-cricketer Kedar Jadhav, argued that many members have little affinity with cricket, suggesting an attempt to dominate the MCA privately. The court set the next hearing for February, demanding transparency and adherence to Supreme Court-directed election norms.

