Milan Cortina Olympics: Concerns Over Ice Hockey Arena Completion

The upcoming Milan Cortina Olympic Games could face some hurdles as parts of the main ice hockey rink might not be entirely ready, warns the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Luc Tardif. However, he is confident that the playing surface, practice facilities, and dressing rooms will be ready for the men's event starting on February 11.

Speaking at the world junior championship, Tardif acknowledged the main arena's seating capacity falls short of expectations with 11,800 seats. Nonetheless, he believes it will still be an adequate setting for the Olympic games, even as construction delays and concerns at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena and Rho facility have persisted.

The NHL has shown reservations about construction progress and ice quality, with Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly stating that player participation hinges on safety assurances. The NHL is conducting its own assessments in Italy, with officials traveling for a test event. Tardif emphasized that the IIHF is not responsible for construction, as this falls to the International Olympic Committee and local organizers.