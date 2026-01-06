Milan Cortina Olympics: Concerns Over Ice Hockey Arena Completion
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Luc Tardif indicated that certain elements of the main Milan Cortina Olympic hockey rink may face delays. Concerns include seating capacity and rink dimensions, with the NHL monitoring safety and ice quality. Despite issues, the event is set for February 2024.
The upcoming Milan Cortina Olympic Games could face some hurdles as parts of the main ice hockey rink might not be entirely ready, warns the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Luc Tardif. However, he is confident that the playing surface, practice facilities, and dressing rooms will be ready for the men's event starting on February 11.
Speaking at the world junior championship, Tardif acknowledged the main arena's seating capacity falls short of expectations with 11,800 seats. Nonetheless, he believes it will still be an adequate setting for the Olympic games, even as construction delays and concerns at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena and Rho facility have persisted.
The NHL has shown reservations about construction progress and ice quality, with Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly stating that player participation hinges on safety assurances. The NHL is conducting its own assessments in Italy, with officials traveling for a test event. Tardif emphasized that the IIHF is not responsible for construction, as this falls to the International Olympic Committee and local organizers.
- READ MORE ON:
- Milan
- Cortina
- Olympics
- Ice Hockey
- Rink
- IIHF
- NHL
- Olympic Games
- Construction
- February 2024
ALSO READ
Protest Pressure: Iran on the Brink
Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open
Yemen on the Brink: Southern Separatists Push for Independence
Thrilling Twists in the World of Sports: Islanders' Horvat Avoids Major Setback, NHL Stars Return for Olympics, and More
Stan Wawrinka's Farewell Tour: A Grand Slam Champion's Last Journey